LBC chief correspondent Tom Swarbrick joins Theresa May PR team as head of broadcasting

LBC radio’s Tom Swarbrick is leaving his role as chief correspondent and presenter at the news and views station to join Number 10 as its head of broadcast.

Swarbrick has spent more than four years at LBC (Leading Britain’s Conversation), starting as a “rookie reporter” and most recently presenting its 12pm to 3pm weekend slot.

He announced his departure on Friday, tweeting: “Cannot thank the wonderful team @LBC enough for the support and opportunities given to me over the years. Thrilled to join @Number10gov.”

LBC’s managing editor James Rea said: “Tom has made an enormous contribution to LBC over the last few years as a rookie reporter to chief correspondent and presenter.

“He leaves with our huge thanks and best wishes.”

Ashley Tabor, head of media company Global, which owns LBC, added: “Congrats @TomSwarbrick1, well deserved. We will miss you @thisisglobal!”

Swarbrick previously worked as a radio producer and presenter for the BBC for three years from 2009. He started at Number 10 this week, said a spokesperson who confirmed his appointment.

He joined LBC in June 2012, being named National Radio Journalist of the Year at the 2014 Radio Academy Awards.

Swarbrick isn’t the only journalist making the move to Whitehall and Westminster this year.

Sky News’s business and consumer affairs correspondent Poppy Trowbridge left the broadcaster to become a special advisor to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Before that, former Sky News staffers Joey Jones, ex deputy political editor, and journalist Fiona Hill joined the civil service.

Jones became head of communications for Theresa May when she was still Home Secretary while Hill is a special advisor to the new prime minister.