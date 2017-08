LBC boosts national audience by 18 per cent to over 2m - full breakdown of UK radio station audience figures

LBC raised its listener numbers across the UK by 17.9 per cent year on year to 2,038,000 in the second quarter of 2017, according to new audience figures released by Rajar.

In May LBC sacked high-profile host Katie Hopkins after she posted, and then deleted, a Twitter message calling for a “final solution” after the Manchester terror attack.

Newcomer Talkradio also showed strong growth, up 22.8 per cent to 275,000 listeners per week.

The weekly reach for Talksport, which was bought by News Corp in June 2016, fell 20.3 per cent to 2,622,000.

Radio 5 Live saw a 9.2 per cent year on year drop in weekly listener numbers to 5,317,000 compared to Radio 4 which was slightly up 0.4 per cent year on year to 11,551,000 listeners per week.

The BBC Asian Network fell 4.4 per cent year on year to 646,000 listeners a week versus the World Service which grew 9.6 per cent 1,593,000 a week in the UK.

Overall, the BBC’s local/regional radio network increased its weekly audience by 3 per cent year on year to 8,632,000.

Rajar reckons that 90.3 per cent of the UK’s adult population, or 49.2m people, tune in to the radio at least once a week.

Complete breakdown of UK radio station audience numbers for the second quarter of 2017 (source Rajar):