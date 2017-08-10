All Sections

August 10, 2017

Lady Jodie Cudlipp has died aged 87

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Lady (Jodie) Cudlipp, widow of the late Lord Hugh Cudlipp, has died at her Chichester home.

She was 87 and had been ill for some time.

A former journalist herself, she became a fierce defender of her late husband’s memory after the former Mirror Group editor, editorial director and chairman died in 1998.

Jodie also was for many years a judge and presenter of the British Journalism Review’s Hugh Cudlipp Award, presented annually as part of the Press Awards, and a member of the organising committee of the annual Hugh Cudlipp Lecture.

She is pictured above with Sir Harold Evans presenting Simon Murphy, a graduate from City’s MA in Newspaper Journalism, with the Hugh Cudlipp Student Award for his articles in The Guardian in 2013. This was another award made in her husband’s memory to an outstanding student journalist.

Picture: Credit City University.

