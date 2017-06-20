All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 20, 2017

Labour's Tom Watson: Government has 'no mandate' to drop Leveson Two

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

The Conservative government has “absolutely no mandate” to drop the second part of the Leveson Inquiry, shadow culture secretary Tom Watson has warned.

The Conservatives pledged in their General Election manifesto that they would not hold the second part, saying that the “comprehensive nature” of the first investigation meant it was no longer necessary.

But Watson, Labour’s deputy leader and Shadow Culture Secretary, told City AM: “What this election has made clear is that the Conservatives have absolutely no mandate to drop Leveson two.

“In fact, given the support for Leveson previously expressed by senior figures in the DUP, it is clear that there may now be a parliamentary majority in favour of commencing Leveson two.”

In addition, Watson said, Leveson Two – which Labour had pledged in its election manifesto would go ahead – was necessary so that broadcast regulator Ofcom could have a “true understanding of the corporate governance failures inside the Murdoch empire”.

Ofcom is due to report this week on the proposed 21st Century Fox takeover of Sky, although observers say the deal looks more vulnerable following the election.

The terms of reference for the second part of the Leveson Inquiry are:

  • To inquire into the extent of unlawful or improper conduct within News International, other newspaper organisations and, as appropriate, other organisations within the media, and by those responsible for holding personal data;
  • To inquire into the way in which any relevant police force investigated allegations or evidence of unlawful conduct by persons within or connected with News International, the review by the Metropolitan Police of their initial investigation, and the conduct of the prosecuting authorities;
  • To inquire into the extent to which the police received corrupt payments or other inducements, or were otherwise complicit in such misconduct or in suppressing its proper investigation, and how this was allowed to happen;
  • To inquire into the extent of corporate governance and management failures at News International and other newspaper organisations, and the role, if any, of politicians, public servants and others in relation to any failure to investigate wrongdoing at News International;
  • In the light of these inquiries, to consider the implications for the relationships between newspaper organisations and the police, prosecuting authorities, and relevant regulatory bodies – and to recommend what actions, if any, should be taken.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eleven + nineteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 1,500 complain to IPSO over Mail Online story naming Grenfell Tower resident 'whose fridge exploded' 1,500 complain to IPSO over Mail Online story naming Grenfell Tower resident 'whose fridge exploded'
  2. George Osborne doesn't want Standard to be 'nasty paper': 'You are not going to get pictures of celebrities with cellulite on the beach' George Osborne doesn't want Standard to be 'nasty paper': 'You are not going to get pictures of celebrities with cellulite on the beach'
  3. Sun, Times and Mail change front pages to carry late news of Finsbury Park mosque van attack Sun, Times and Mail change front pages to carry late news of Finsbury Park mosque van attack
  4. Clickbait? From Somerset to Grimsby, Trinity Mirror websites ask whether drive-thru Greggs is coming to their patch Clickbait? From Somerset to Grimsby, Trinity Mirror websites ask whether drive-thru Greggs is coming to their patch
  5. Daily Mail owner donates £100,000 to help Grenfell Tower fire victims Daily Mail owner donates £100,000 to help Grenfell Tower fire victims

Latest Jobs

IFJ hits out at attempts by Gulf states to 'force the closure of Al Jazeera'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE