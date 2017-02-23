All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 23, 2017

Labour's Tom Watson given £500,000 by press reform campaigner Max Mosley

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Tom Watson MP has received donations worth £500,000 from Max Mosley in less than a year.

The latest official records show that this month Watson registered a donation worth £300,000 received via the Labour Party to support his office as deputy leader of the Labour Party and shadow culture secretary from the former motor racing boss.

Timeline

It follows a donation from Mosley to Watson registered last June worth £200,000.

Mosley is a leading campaigner and financial backer of the campaign for tougher press regulation.

His family charity has provided £3.8m to support Royal Charter-backed press regulator Impress.

Tom Watson and the Labour Party also favour tougher press regulation and the full enactment of Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act, which impose heavy financial penalties on publishers who refuse to submit to Parliament-backed Royal Charter on the regulation of the press.
Watson said: “I’m proud to call Max Mosley a friend and I’m delighted he has made a financial contribution to Labour.

“His generous donation will help the party develop strong policies for our next manifesto.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two − 2 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Evening Standard moves to one print edition per day with proposal to put sub-editors on half time (and half pay) Evening Standard moves to one print edition per day with proposal to put sub-editors on half time (and half pay)
  2. UK regional dailies lose print sales by average of 12.5 per cent: Wigan Post and The National are biggest fallers
  3. Tony Blair accuses Daily Mail of 'hypocrisy' over Guantanamo - paper says this is 'monstrous' and 'utterly wrong'
  4. Award offering £25k and placements at Times, Observer and New Statesman now open to young journalists Award offering £25k and placements at Times, Observer and New Statesman now open to young journalists
  5. Belfast Telegraph exposes political PR plot to 'hijack' BBC radio phone-in show Belfast Telegraph exposes political PR plot to 'hijack' BBC radio phone-in show

Latest Jobs

Scottish weekly moves to protect 'unique' content behind 79p per week online paywall
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE