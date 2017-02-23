Labour's Tom Watson given £500,000 by press reform campaigner Max Mosley

Tom Watson MP has received donations worth £500,000 from Max Mosley in less than a year.

The latest official records show that this month Watson registered a donation worth £300,000 received via the Labour Party to support his office as deputy leader of the Labour Party and shadow culture secretary from the former motor racing boss.

It follows a donation from Mosley to Watson registered last June worth £200,000.

Mosley is a leading campaigner and financial backer of the campaign for tougher press regulation.

His family charity has provided £3.8m to support Royal Charter-backed press regulator Impress.

Tom Watson and the Labour Party also favour tougher press regulation and the full enactment of Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act, which impose heavy financial penalties on publishers who refuse to submit to Parliament-backed Royal Charter on the regulation of the press.

Watson said: “I’m proud to call Max Mosley a friend and I’m delighted he has made a financial contribution to Labour.

“His generous donation will help the party develop strong policies for our next manifesto.”