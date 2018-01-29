All Sections


January 29, 2018

Kent news group broadcasts bulletins through Amazon 'Alexa' device

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Alexa, the Amazon-powered voice assistant, has been configured for regional news bulletins delivered by a local Kent radio station.

Regional station KMFM will update its news bulletins hourly between 6am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am and 1pm on weekends.

Users can listen to the briefings by saying “Hey Alexa, what’s the news in Kent?” to an Amazon Echo device or the smartphone app.

KMFM  is owned by KM Media Group, which publishes the Kent Messenger and Kentish Express.

Programme manager Rob Wills said: “We are really excited about the launch and we are working hard on more digital initiatives that improve our audience’s experience.”

The Alexa app can  be downloaded on the app-store for Android and iOS.

Picture: Amazon

