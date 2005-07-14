Kenneth Harris - Observer journalist and biographer of Clement Attlee

Kenneth Harris was one of the key journalistic and organisational

figures in The Observer’s postwar history and played a decisive role in

securing the paper’s independence.

During the 1960s and 1970s, it

became apparent that a stand-alone Sunday newspaper title was no longer

economically viable, especially with the powerful print unions and that

only a commercial owner with pockets deeper than those of the Astor

family, the then owners, could ensure the paper’s future.

It

seemed inevitable that the paper would be absorbed into another group,

the likeliest future being a merger with The Sunday Times – later to be

owned by Rupert Murdoch. Had this happened, liberal journalism would

have suffered an irretrievable setback.

In 1977, Harris brokered

the deal with the American oil company Atlantic Richfield. It was a

crucial interim settlement before the sale, first to Lonrho in 1981

and, ultimately, in 1993, to the Scott Trust, owner of the Guardian

Media Group.

Without Harris’s energetic efforts, there is little

doubt that the paper would have passed into hands hostile to its

traditions and purpose.

Born in 1919, Harris was an allrounder.

After

learning his trade at the Sheffield Telegraph, he joined The Observer

and during the 1950s served as Washington correspondent, editor of

Pendennis and industrial editor. In the 1960s, his career took a new

turn as a talented newspaper and television interviewer.

No related posts.

In his

later years, he turned to writing books. His biography of Clement

Attlee, written with the former Prime Minister’s collaboration, remains

an indispensable authority on the 1945-51 Labour government and postwar

politics.

Harris was intellectually self-confident.

He

relied on his powers of recall rather than notes when writing up

interviews (a habit unlikely to be tolerated today by any editor). Nor

did he suffer fools gladly, a trait that may not have endeared him to

everyone. But even his critics recognised his talent, assiduousness and

commitment to liberal journalism, as well as his great and long-term

dedication to public service.

Will Hutton