January 22, 2018

Ken MacQuarrie to take charge of BBC English Regions as it moves out of news division

By Arun Kakar Twitter

BBC radio’s English regions will move out of the news division, with nations and regions director Ken Macquarrie taking charge.

The move comes as the broadcaster looks to enhance its regional news offering to communities.

The nations and regions division includes BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Ulster live.

Director general Tony Hall said in an email to staff, seen by Press Gazette, that moving the English regions under the same umbrella would “really start to re-invent local radio.”

Hall said: “There’s one simple ambition behind the move. I want this talented group of staff to work together to shape what we do for communities across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. That’s an exciting prospect.”

“It’s also going to enable us to collaborate more effectively across divisions. Your links with colleagues in News will continue to drive our journalism.”

Hall added that a single editorial head to lead the changes is set to be announced soon.

Picture: Reuters/Neil Hall

