Katie Hopkins leaves Mail Online by 'mutual consent' as column is axed after two years

Controversial columnist Katie Hopkins has left Mail Online.

In a statement to Press Gazette, a Mail Online spokesperson said: “Katie’s contract was not renewed by mutual consent.”

Hopkins has also deleted all of her previous tweets from her account, which has 826,000 followers, leaving only a selection of retweets.

In her last column for Mail Online, published on 5 October, she wrote about her decision to wear a wedding dress to the Conservative Party conference (pictured).

The Apprentice star’s departure from the online publication comes six months after her radio show on LBC was taken off the air following a tweet about the Manchester bombing in which she called for a “final solution”.

She later deleted the reference, which echoed the Nazi term for the holocaust, changing it to “true solution” after public outcry.

Hopkins, who is publicising new book Rude, was forced to cancel a talk at Lewes Speakers festival on Saturday after a group of protestors descended on the venue accusing Hopkins of hate speech.

Earlier this year Hopkins lost a libel case against food writer Jack Munroe, after confusing her for someone else on Twitter, and was ordered to pay £24,000 in damages.

In a tweet today, Munroe said she had known Hopkins would lose her Mail Online job since March “but that it would be staggered far enough away from the court trial so as to save some kind of face on her part”.

She added: “I think it is wrong to celebrate Katie losing her job. For many reasons, not to mention crassness,competing for lowest-common-denominator, race-to-the-bottom commentary does none of us any favours.

“She won’t change her mind, nor her views. She won’t lose fans nor followers. She will just be welcomed somewhere else, somewhere with even fewer checks and less balance in place. Somewhere like Breitbart.”

Hopkins joined Mail Online in September 2015 after previously writing for The Sun. In April 2015 her Sun column caused outrage after she compared African migrants crossing the Mediterranean to “cockroaches“.

In September, Hopkins announced that she was to launch a weekly online TV show, independently of Mail online, filmed at the Wesminster Live studios.

Remaining Mail Online columnists include Piers Morgan, Jim Shelley and Ian Ladyman.

Picture: Reuters/Phil Noble