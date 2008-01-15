Kate Bravery promoted to editor at Saga

The deputy editor of Saga Magazine, the subscription-only lifestyle magazine for the over 50s, has been promoted to editor after the current editor Emma Soames was made a director.

Kate Bravery, who will take the post from 1 February, has been deputy editor of the magazine since 2002. Prior to Saga, she spent time at The Times, Express, Daily Mail, Sunday Mirror and Today.

Soames has edited the Folkestone-based title for five years, and will stay at Saga as a director on the Saga Media Board. She will also contribute features for the title as editor-at-large. Soames, the grandaughter of Winston Churchill, will also act as spokesperson for the Saga Group about issues that affect the lives and interests of the over 50s.

During her time at as editor of Saga, Soames, who previously edited Tatler, has scooped three British Society of Magazine Editor Awards. Prior to taking up the role at Saga, Soames also spent time at the Evening Standard where she was editor of ES Magazine and worked as features editor of Vogue under Anna Wintour.

Rupert Miles, chief executive of Saga Publishing said: ‘Katy has been closely involved in developing a magazine format that has proved to be very popular and I am sure under her stewardship Saga Magazine will continue to be one of the nation’s favourite magazines read by 2 million people every month. I am also delighted that Emma Soames with her wealth of experience will continue to contribute to Saga Magazine and work with us on our media profile as the voice of today’s over 50s.”

Saga is a monthly, subcription-only magazine with a recorded circulation of 659,104 for the first half of 2007.

In June 2006 it recorded a circulation of 1.23 million, but the title halted distributing free copies to targeted readers, halving its circulation.