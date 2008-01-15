All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 15, 2008

Kate Bravery promoted to editor at Saga

By Rachael Gallagher Twitter

The deputy editor of Saga Magazine, the subscription-only lifestyle magazine for the over 50s, has been promoted to editor after the current editor Emma Soames was made a director.

Kate Bravery, who will take the post from 1 February, has been deputy editor of the magazine since 2002. Prior to Saga, she spent time at The Times, Express, Daily Mail, Sunday Mirror and Today.

Soames has edited the Folkestone-based title for five years, and will stay at Saga as a director on the Saga Media Board. She will also contribute features for the title as editor-at-large. Soames, the grandaughter of Winston Churchill, will also act as spokesperson for the Saga Group about issues that affect the lives and interests of the over 50s.

During her time at as editor of Saga, Soames, who previously edited Tatler, has scooped three British Society of Magazine Editor Awards. Prior to taking up the role at Saga, Soames also spent time at the Evening Standard where she was editor of ES Magazine and worked as features editor of Vogue under Anna Wintour.

Rupert Miles, chief executive of Saga Publishing said: ‘Katy has been closely involved in developing a magazine format that has proved to be very popular and I am sure under her stewardship Saga Magazine will continue to be one of the nation’s favourite magazines read by 2 million people every month. I am also delighted that Emma Soames with her wealth of experience will continue to contribute to Saga Magazine and work with us on our media profile as the voice of today’s over 50s.”

Saga is a monthly, subcription-only magazine with a recorded circulation of 659,104 for the first half of 2007.

No related posts.

In June 2006 it recorded a circulation of 1.23 million, but the title halted distributing free copies to targeted readers, halving its circulation.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Kate Bravery promoted to editor at Saga”

  1. Pingback: Saga Magazine says it ‘does not offer copy control’ after row over Clare Balding cover feature – Press Gazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nine − 7 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Saga Magazine says it 'does not offer copy control' after row over Clare Balding cover feature Saga Magazine says it 'does not offer copy control' after row over Clare Balding cover feature
  2. Roy Greenslade to stop blogging for IPSO and step down from lecturing at City University Roy Greenslade to stop blogging for IPSO and step down from lecturing at City University
  3. Former Mirror journalist turned football club chairman launches PR consultancy Former Mirror journalist turned football club chairman launches PR consultancy
  4. Jeremy Corbyn snubbed interviews with regional BBC news teams at Labour Party conference Jeremy Corbyn snubbed interviews with regional BBC news teams at Labour Party conference
  5. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star

Latest Jobs

Lads' mags sales slump set to continue
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE