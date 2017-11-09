June Sarpong to talk about media diversity at London Press Club event on 16 November

Broadcaster and author June Sarpong will be talking about diversity in the media next week when Samantha Simmonds interviews her for the London Press Club.

The latest In Conversation With… event takes place at the Grange Tower Bridge Hotel, 45 Prescot Street, on 16 November – with a drinks reception from 6.30pm.

Sarpong is co-host of The Pledge, Sky News’s flagship weekly political discussion show.

She is also a co-founder of Women, Inspiration and Enterprise will be talking about her new book Diversify.

Tickets are free, but attendees are asked to register here.