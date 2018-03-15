All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 15, 2018

Judges urged to reject challenge to parole board secrecy rules that blocked publication of decision to release black cab rapist

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

Judges have been urged to reject a challenge to Parole Board rules which blocked publication of the decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys.

Lawyers for the Secretary of State for Justice, David Gauke, told the High Court it was far too late to challenge Rule 25, which came into force in November 2016 and prevents details of parole decisions being made public.

The rule is being challenged by two of Worboys’s victims, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun newspaper.

News Group lawyers argued yesterday that the rule was “unlawful” because it breached the principle of open justice and the right to freedom of expression.

But today Clive Sheldon QC, for Gauke, said that about 3,000 parole decisions had been made since the rule came into effect, but The Sun had only sought to challenge it after hearing the decision to free Worboys.

There were “sound policy reasons” for privacy in Parole Board hearings, as they regularly covered matters of “extreme intimacy”, he said.

There was “no need” for the court to consider whether Rule 25 was unlawful, because it was currently “under review” by Gauke, who expected to publish his findings by Easter.

Sir Brian Leveson, hearing the case with Mr Justice Garnham and Mr Justice Jay, said it would be “unhappy” if the Justice Secretary reached a view on the future of Rule 25 without considering the judgment in this case.

Sheldon told the court that Gauke had decided it was “not appropriate” for him to challenge the board’s decision to release Worboys.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one + three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. National newspaper ABCs: Metro climbs above The Sun's total circulation as Mirror and Telegraph titles post double-digit drops National newspaper ABCs: Metro climbs above The Sun's total circulation as Mirror and Telegraph titles post double-digit drops
  2. The Sun promotes former head of showbiz Dan Wootton to executive editor The Sun promotes former head of showbiz Dan Wootton to executive editor
  3. Financial Times, Buzzfeed and The Guardian among big winners at Society of Editors Press Awards 2018 Financial Times, Buzzfeed and The Guardian among big winners at Society of Editors Press Awards 2018
  4. IPSO says publishers 'must take care' over accuracy of breaking news stories as Mail Online article on phantom Oxford Circus terror attack ruled inaccurate IPSO says publishers 'must take care' over accuracy of breaking news stories as Mail Online article on phantom Oxford Circus terror attack ruled inaccurate
  5. Murdoch MacLennan steps down from deputy chairman role at Telegraph Media Group

Latest Jobs

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock tells MPs he would consider legislation cracking down on hate speech on social media
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE