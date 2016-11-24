Journalists plan strike ballot over job losses at Daily Record and Sunday Mail

Journalists at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail have announced their intention to ballot for industrial action after publisher Trinity Mirror announced plans to merge the two titles.

News and feature departments will be combined as part of the merger, announced last month, with 15 jobs at risk of redundancy on the Record and Mail, Scotland’s best-selling Sunday title.

A further seven jobs will also be lost at Trinity Mirror’s Glasgow based local newspaper titles.

The ballot is to be held by members of the National Union of Journalists.

The merger comes as Trinity Mirror looks to establish a “seven-day” news operation following growth in digital, evens and its business division.

A spokesperson for the publisher said: “We can confirm we have received notification from the NUJ of an intention to ballot members of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail chapel over industrial action. We continue to consult with staff.”

The Sunday Mail sells an average of 183,532 copies a week while the Record sells 168,999 daily copies, the latest ABC figures show.