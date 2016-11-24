All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 24, 2016

Journalists plan strike ballot over job losses at Daily Record and Sunday Mail

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Daily Record

Journalists at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail have announced their intention to ballot for industrial action after publisher Trinity Mirror announced plans to merge the two titles.

News and feature departments will be combined as part of the merger, announced last month, with 15 jobs at risk of redundancy on the Record and Mail, Scotland’s best-selling Sunday title.

A further seven jobs will also be lost at Trinity Mirror’s Glasgow based local newspaper titles.

The ballot is to be held by members of the National Union of Journalists.

The merger comes as Trinity Mirror looks to establish a “seven-day” news operation following growth in digital, evens and its business division.

A spokesperson for the publisher said: “We can confirm we have received notification from the NUJ of an intention to ballot members of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail chapel over industrial action. We continue to consult with staff.”

The Sunday Mail sells an average of 183,532 copies a week while the Record sells 168,999 daily copies, the latest ABC figures show.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 − fourteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mirror's paid prison whistleblower speaks out about impact of publisher's decision to give his identity to police Daily Mirror's paid prison whistleblower speaks out about impact of publisher's decision to give his identity to police
  2. Peter Oborne issues legal warning to Oliver Kamm of The Times, Kamm says: 'My reps are ready' Peter Oborne issues legal warning to Oliver Kamm of The Times, Kamm says: 'My reps are ready'
  3. Non-league football club calls local paper 'yesterday's news' as it blows final whistle on working with title Non-league football club calls local paper 'yesterday's news' as it blows final whistle on working with title
  4. Sun 'ok' to take pictures and comments from grieving father's public Facebook page, IPSO rules Sun 'ok' to take pictures and comments from grieving father's public Facebook page, IPSO rules
  5. Newsquest asks readers to write and publish stories as part of 'simplified' news sharing process Newsquest asks readers to write and publish stories as part of 'simplified' news sharing process

Latest Jobs

Trinity Mirror set to close Cardiff printing press with 33 jobs affected
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE