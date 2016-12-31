Journalists honoured: Knighthood for Don McCullin and OBE for Mail on Sunday's Alison Kervin

Sports editor of the Mail on Sunday Alison Kervin and veteran war photographer Don McCullin have been recognised in the New Year honours list.

McCullin, 81,has received a knighthood for services to photography.

Kervin, 47, received an OBE for services to sports journalism.

McCullin has chronicled conflicts across the world over a 60-year-career most recently travelling to Iraq last month to photograph the batte for Mosul.

He said: “I’ve made this huge journey from the beginning of my life where it was very poor and impoverished.

“I’ve managed to get away from that and I’ve managed to educate myself by travelling with great journalists.

“So in a way, I’ve been duly rewarded before I even got this knighthood.”

In his career McCullin has been shot and wounded in Cambodia, imprisoned in Uganda, expelled from Vietnam and had a bounty on his head in Lebanon.

Kervin began her career at the Hastings Observer and was made sports editor of the Mail on Sunday in 2013.

She has a led a campaign at the paper to raise awareness about the dangers of concussion in sport.

She said: “‘Although the award’s presented to me, it’s very much a tribute to a wonderful team at Sportsmail and everything we’ve done.

“We’ve tried hard to do things a little differently — to be more investigative and to throw our weight behind big campaigns that fight to change sport and make it safer.”

According to the Mail on Sunday, Kervin is the first woman to be made sports editor of a major UK national newspaper.