Journalist Rob McGibbon takes celeb interview on the road in tour with Katie Price

Freelance journalist Rob McGibbon is to take his celebrity interviews on the road later this month when he goes on tour with former glamour model Katie Price.

McGibbon, who writes a weekly interview for the Daily Mail called The Definite Article, will grill Price over five nights for the tour which is a collaboration between her management (84 World), Hilton Hotels and book publisher Century.

The tour coincides with the publication of Price’s new autobiography, Reborn (her sixth and she is not yet 40). It begins in Birmingham on 25 September and continues until 30 September, taking in Hilton venues in Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Glasgow.

McGibbon will unveil full details of the tour on Friday at 6.45pm during a Facebook Live chat with Price at the social media giant’s London HQ.

He said: “I have been interviewing celebrities for nearly 30 years, but I have never crossed paths with Katie. We had a meeting recently to discuss the tour and she is an interviewer’s dream.

“She’s smart, quick-witted and wonderfully open. She has no fear of speaking frankly, which is all you can wish for in a subject.

“Nothing will be off limits during these interviews and we won’t have to worry about censoring anything for a television audience, so I’m expecting it all to be highly entertaining, as well as revealing.”

No related posts.

Price began her career as a Page 3 model for The Sun in 1996. Her various reality TV appearances since then have included I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and Celebrity Big Brother last year.

Dan Parker, 84 World’s managing director, said: “The live events are an exciting new venture for Katie and a chance for her to talk to fans in an intimate setting.

“Rob McGibbon has a long track record as a tough, but fair interviewer, and his previous stage events were a great success. I think he will be a good foil for Katie and bring out the best in her. We are expecting a mixture of seriousness and fun with some lively exchanges.”

An Evening With Katie Price costs £75 per head and includes a two-course dinner, followed by the on-stage interview and a “meet and greet” book signing session.