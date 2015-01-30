Journalism undergraduate enrolment number reaches three-year high in 2014

The number of students accepted onto undergraduate journalism courses reached a three-year high in 2014, new figures show. (Picture: Shutterstock)

According to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), 3,215 students started undergraduate journalism courses last year.

This was the second largest number over the last eight years, and marked the highest intake since tuition fees were raised in 2012. Some 3,400 undergraduates started journalism courses in 2011.

UCAS's figures go back to 2007, when 2,150 people were accepted on to journalism courses. There has been a higher number than this each year since.

Overall, 512,370 students were accepted on to undergraduate courses in 2014, the highest number over the past eight years, and up from 413,430 in 2007.

More women than men have enrolled on journalism undergraduate courses in each of the last years, except for 2008 when the figures were equal.

In 2014, 1,510 men and 1,705 women were accepted on to courses.

Over the same period, from 2007 to 2014, last year marked a new high for the number of undergraduates enrolling onto media studies courses, 7,290.

Since 2012, universities have been able to charge up to £9,000 per year for undergraduate courses.