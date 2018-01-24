John Pilger says Guardian column was axed in 'purge' of journalists 'saying what the paper no longer says'

The documentary filmmaker and war correspondent John Pilger has said his Guardian column was axed in a “purge” by the daily newspaper.

Pilger’s last article for The Guardian website, a piece on the treatment of Australian aboriginals, appeared in April 2015.

He has continued to produce documentaries for ITV, including his most recent film, The Coming War on China.

Speaking about his departure from The Guardian with US radio show Flashpoints, Pilger said: “I navigated my way through the mainstream. All my films are still shown on the ITV network in Britain, a commercial network.

“But my written journalism is no longer welcome – probably it’s last home was The Guardian, which three years ago got rid of people like me and others in pretty much a purge of those who were saying what The Guardian no longer says anymore.”

Pilger has also written for the New Statesman magazine and The Independent. His last piece for the New Statesman was published in 2014.

Pilger’s comments follow the departures of three other columnists at the paper including Deborah Orr, Giles Fraser, and prominent Jeremy Corybn supporter Paul Mason.

The cuts came as The Guardian moved from its berliner to tabloid format in an effort to improve its finances.

The Guardian declined to comment on Pilger’s claim.

Picture: Reuters/Neil Hall