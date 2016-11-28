All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 28, 2016

John Humphrys says he could step down from Today 'next week', 'next month' or 'next year'

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Johnny Humphrys

Radio 4 Today presenter John Humphrys has said he could he could step down “next week”, “next month” or “next year”.

He was speaking to The Times as he approaches the 30th anniversary of his first appearance on Radio 4’s flagship current affairs programme.

Timeline

While he was vague about when exactly he would step down, he said that it was “extremely unlikely” that he would still be in post at the time of the next UK general election in three and half years time.

He told the paper: “I’d rather jump than be pushed. I want to go when I make the decision – that might be next week.”

Despite the 3am starts, Humphrys told The Times he still enjoys his job: “Sometimes the programme they present you with at 4am is just absolutely brilliant and you think, ‘Wow.’ But mostly it’s not. So you have a moan and a whinge and then after half an hour you think, ‘Actually, I’m bloody lucky doing this.’ Most mornings at some point I think, ‘God this is fun.’ Don’t tell them, but I would do it for nothing.”

Humphrys said he finds it “deeply troubling” that journalists are increasingly unable to fulfil their watchdog role of holding people to account.

He said: “It’s much more difficult, because newspapers can’t afford the same size of investigative teams. And because it’s easier for big business to take us for a ride.”

Humphrys also said he would like to see a woman edit Today next and described the dearth of women news presenters his age as “absolutely bonkers”.

He said: “Do we regard women of 40 as past it? Well, we’ve got a bit beyond that, but not enough beyond it. It is preposterous that people like Anna Ford – or whoever, you can pluck any name; Joan Bakewell is a good example – aren’t still there. Absolutely bonkers.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 − 11 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Tributes paid to 'unsurpassed gatherer of football news stories' Bob Cass who has died aged 78 Tributes paid to 'unsurpassed gatherer of football news stories' Bob Cass who has died aged 78
  2. Newsquest asks readers to write and publish stories as part of 'simplified' news sharing process Newsquest asks readers to write and publish stories as part of 'simplified' news sharing process
  3. Privacy complaints against Sun, Mail and Telegraph over pictures of Andy Murray's baby daughter rejected by IPSO Privacy complaints against Sun, Mail and Telegraph over pictures of Andy Murray's baby daughter rejected by IPSO
  4. UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online) UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online)
  5. Full 2015 UK magazines ABC circulation breakdown: 60 out of 442 titles grow sales Full 2015 UK magazines ABC circulation breakdown: 60 out of 442 titles grow sales

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE