Jo Morrell of women's lifestyle website The Pool joins Telegraph as managing editor

The Telegraph has appointed Jo Morrell, chief commercial officer of women’s fashion and lifestyle website The Pool, as its new managing editor.

Morrell will be responsible for “furthering editorial vision, strategy and planning” and “increasing engagement with existing readers and attracting new customers”, according to a spokesperson.

She takes up the role in mid December.

Morrell joined The Pool in 2014, becoming a founding director of the website which was created by its editor and chief executive Sam Baker and BBC radio and TV presenter Lauren Laverne.

Prior to the launch of The Pool, Morrell was managing director of magazine publisher Future and prior to that she spent four years as managing director of Grazia publisher Bauer Media.

She has also held directorships at BBC Worldwide and Haymarket Media Group.

She began her career as a circulation manager at IPC.

Telegraph editor Chris Evans said: “Jo has a deep understanding and passion for the media industry and has demonstrated strategic and creative expertise throughout her impressive career. She brings a wealth of ideas and experience and will be a fantastic asset to The Telegraph.”