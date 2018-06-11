All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 11, 2018

Jeremy Vine to replace Matthew Wright hosting daily Channel 5 current affairs show

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Channel 5 has announced that TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine will replace Matthew Wright as the host of Channel 5’s weekday current affairs programme.

Wright announced his departure from The Wright Stuff last month, saying that after 18 “glorious” years since the show’s inception he wanted to leave for new challenges.

He said this morning that his last show will be on Thursday, after which guest presenters will carry out hosting duties during the summer.

Vine will take over hosting the show from September under a new name, which is yet to be announced.

The Wright Show airs live between 9.15am and 11.15am each weekday and features discussions of topical issues with guests.

The BBC has confirmed that Vine will continue to present his current affairs radio programme The Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2 from 12pm to 2pm each weekday.

Following the announcement by Channel 5, Vine tweeted: “I’m so excited by this. The show is a perfect fit with my ongoing role at BBC Radio 2 and I’ve often watched the wonderful Matthew Wright with envy and admiration.”

Vine is also known for presenting quiz show Eggheads, Points of View, and and previously current affairs programme Panorama and Crimewatch, all on BBC One.

He also presents the graphic sections of the BBC’s election specials.

After Wright announced his departure Ben Frow, director of programmes at Channel 5, said: “We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today.

“He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Picture: Channel 5

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Scottish Daily Record fined £80,000 for contempt over two stories including one showing 'dramatic' arrest pic with 'GOT HIM' caption Scottish Daily Record fined £80,000 for contempt over two stories including one showing 'dramatic' arrest pic with 'GOT HIM' caption
  2. BBC apologises to Paul Dacre and Daily Mail after bulletins wrongly stated newspaper was implicated in phone-hacking scandal BBC apologises to Paul Dacre and Daily Mail after bulletins wrongly stated newspaper was implicated in phone-hacking scandal
  3. Sunday Times journalist Isabel Oakeshott says she fulfilled her moral obligation to Vicky Pryce Sunday Times journalist Isabel Oakeshott says she fulfilled her moral obligation to Vicky Pryce
  4. Paul Dacre will be judged by history over paper's role in securing UK exit from the EU Paul Dacre will be judged by history over paper's role in securing UK exit from the EU
  5. Journalists congratulate Geordie Greig on appointment as Daily Mail editor as questions raised over paper's Brexit position Journalists congratulate Geordie Greig on appointment as Daily Mail editor as questions raised over paper's Brexit position

Latest Jobs

Magazine publisher Time Inc UK officially rebrands to TI Media and reveals new logo
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE