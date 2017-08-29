All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 29, 2017

Jeremy Vine blasts BBC over failure to 'right the wrongs' on pay before salaries disclosure

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The BBC’s highest-paid journalist, Jeremy Vine, has criticised the coporation for not acting to “right the wrongs” in pay discrepancies before it published salary details of its top earners last month.

Radio Two presenter Vine said he had been a “bit embarrassed” after he was revealed to earn between £700,000 and £749,999 a year paid for by the licence fee, the Sunday Times has reported.

Timeline

The salary includes his work as a DJ, his role presenting BBC Two quiz show Eggheads, Crimewatch, Points of View, Panorama and as the graphics supremo on election night coverage.

“How did it [the BBC] not spot the peril in the numbers it would have to publish and right the wrongs in the story that would explode is beyond me,” Vine said.

“The organisation seems to navigate by crashing into things. It does not seem to have rear mirrors to see what is coming up from behind.”

The BBC disclosed the salaries of its talent earning more than £150,000 following Government pressure.

The figures highlighted a pay gap between men and women that the corporation has pledged to bridge by 2020.

Behind Vine as the best-paid BBC journalists were BBC Radio Four’s John Humphrys, on between £600,000 to £649,999, and BBC News at Ten anchor Huw Edwards, on between £550,000 and £599,999.

Only those salaries paid-for by the licence fee were revealed, with wages from independent production companies used by the BBC not included.

Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 2 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR
  2. PM's former advisor Nick Timothy set to write regular columns for Telegraph and Sun PM's former advisor Nick Timothy set to write regular columns for Telegraph and Sun
  3. Trinity Mirror to close three weeklies in Cambridgeshire putting jobs at risk Trinity Mirror to close three weeklies in Cambridgeshire putting jobs at risk
  4. How to Be a Journalist 2016/17: Free magazine plus directory of journalism training providers How to Be a Journalist 2016/17: Free magazine plus directory of journalism training providers
  5. The British Journalism Awards 2017 open for entries with seven new categories launched The British Journalism Awards 2017 open for entries with seven new categories launched

Latest Jobs

Telegraph runs editorial wrap highlighting fake news concerns as it pledges to 'cut through the white noise'
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE