Jeremy Paxman announced as guest speaker at 25th anniversary Journalists' Charity lunch

Jeremy Paxman will be the guest speaker at the Journalists’ Charity’s 25th anniversary lunch in Birmingham later this year.

Swapping roles, the veteran broadcaster will take questions from guests about his journalism career spanning five decades on TV and radio.

Best known for his 25-year tenure as host of Newsnight, Paxman will also discuss his his writing at the event at Villa Park, Aston, on 5 October.

The Journalists’ Charity was founded in 1864 by Charles Dickens, among others. It distributes grants and financial assistance to those in urgent need, supporting professional journalists and their dependents.

In 2015 the charity paid out over £330,000 in over 140 cases with beneficiaries aged between 20 and 90-years-old.

The first lunch in 1993 was held at the old Birmingham Press Club building, and featured guest speaker Eve Pollard, former editor of the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday Express.

Chairman of the charity’s Midlands district, Derek Inman, said: “We have always been lucky over the years that so many top journalists and business people have given their time so freely to help us help others.

“Having Jeremy with us at Villa Park will make the anniversary lunch even more special.”

Tickets cost £55 per person (£50 if booked before 1 May) with tables for ten people priced at £525 (£475 before 1 May).

Contact Val Deeley at val.deeley@live.co.uk to request a booking form, or for more information contact Laurie Upshon at laurie@upshon.com or Derek Inman at derek.inman@btinternet.com.