All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 15, 2017

Jailed serial killer Levi Bellfield has IPSO complaints against Sun and Mirror rejected

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Jailed serial killer Levi Bellfield has had three complaints about “inaccurate” media reports rejected by the Independent Press Standards Organisation

Bellfield’s brother, Richard Turner, complained on his behalf that stories which appeared on the Sun.co.uk and Get Surrey websites, and a story in the Daily Mirror in November last year breached clause 1 of the Editors’ Code of Practice, covering accuracy.

Timeline

The Sun.co.uk story, published on November 10, was headlined “SERIAL KILLER’S SICK LIES: Levi Bellfield may have lied about other murders to put tortured families through more misery says cop”; the Get Surrey story appeared on the same day under the headline headlined “Serial killer Levi Bellfield may have lied about other murders to hurt victims’ families”; and the Daily Mirror story was headlined “Serial killer Levi Bellfield may have lied about other murders to hurt victims’ families”.

All three report that after a two-year investigation into Bellfield’s “supposed confessions” to other murders, the police found no evidence to back them up.

They quoted a retired detective who had helped put Bellfield in prison as saying that “he likes this kind of attention, and to inflict pain on other people”.

Turner said Bellfield had never confessed to other murders – police assumed that he might be responsible for other unsolved murders, and began a number of investigations.

The two websites said the stories were based on the Daily Mirror’s report of comments made by a retired police officer who believed that the police investigation was sparked by alleged confessions from Bellfield which were later withdrawn.

The Committee acknowledged the difficulties the publications would have faced in seeking extra information which could corroborate the “confessions”, given the nature of the police investigation and the fact that Bellfield is in custody, and said it was satisfied that, in republishing the claim, they had taken a reasonable level care over the accuracy of the material published.

The Committee was not in a position to reach a finding as to whether Bellfield made any confession or admission in his interviews with police.

It did not consider that a correction was required, but welcomed the offers to put Bellfield’s denial on record.

It added that the articles did not suggest that Bellfield was guilty of further offending, and the allegation that he “lied…to hurt families” was clearly presented as conjecture on the part of a retired police officer, who was not involved in the further investigation.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty − six =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Future uncertain for mag distributor Comag as joint owners Hearst and Condé Nast pull out Future uncertain for mag distributor Comag as joint owners Hearst and Condé Nast pull out
  2. Tony Blair says 'mafia' right-wing UK press 'crossed a line' with pro-Brexit 'propaganda' Tony Blair says 'mafia' right-wing UK press 'crossed a line' with pro-Brexit 'propaganda'
  3. Sun's Tony Gallagher hits back at 'newspaper haters' at the NAPA news agency awards - full list of winners Sun's Tony Gallagher hits back at 'newspaper haters' at the NAPA news agency awards - full list of winners
  4. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star
  5. Sky News and Channel 4 to broadcast leaders debate with May and Corbyn simultaneously Sky News and Channel 4 to broadcast leaders debate with May and Corbyn simultaneously

Latest Jobs

Mag giant Hearst in move to 'vibrant' and 'high spec' new London HQ in Leicester Square
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE