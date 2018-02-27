ITV opens applications for competition helping young, diverse journalism talent break into news

ITV journalists Ria Chaterjee and Charlene White have launched the sixth edition of the company’s Breaking into News competition, with the aim of finding diverse broadcast journalism talent from across the UK.

The initiative, run in conjunction with media communications charity Media Trust, invites applications from those who have recently completed education with “limited” journalism experience.

The scheme pairs the ten shortlisted applications with an ITV journalist based in a different region of the UK, who mentors them on all aspects of broadcast journalism including writing, reporting, production and how a newsroom works.

The six-week course will also give finalists the chance to produce local news reports on a subject that “matters to them” while being paid.

An overall winner from the ten will win £400 of “journalistic equipment” and will be selected from a panel of judges including head of news at ITV Yorkshire Margaret Emsley and senior ITV news producer Roohi Hasan.

Breaking into News programme manager Mairi Ankers said: “At Media Trust, we’re passionate about creating exceptional opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds to work in media.

“Programmes such as Breaking into News are a vital way of bridging the gap between the media industry and underrepresented communities and provide talented individuals with a unique chance to break into the media sector and have a say on the issues that matter to them.

“We are delighted to be working with ITV News again on this programme and look forward to uncovering the next generation of newsroom talent.”

The competition launched on Monday and applications are open for six weeks via its website until the closing date on 9 April 2018.