May 11, 2017

ITV News to quiz Theresa May during 45-minute broadcast on Facebook Live

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to take part in a live video question and answer session with ITV news broadcast on its Facebook page.

The interview has been set up by political editor Robert Peston and will happen at 3pm on Monday, 15 May, broadcast using Facebook Live.

Timeline

 

May will spend 45 minutes answering a broad range of questions sent in during the session by members of the online audience, with questions curated by Peston.

The other main party leaders have also been invited to take part in similar broadcasts: Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Tim Farron, Paul Nuttall, Leanne Wood and Caroline Lucas.

The ITV Leaders Live broadcast will viewable on Facebook.com/itvnews at 3pm on Monday.

Theresa May has refused to take part in a leaders’ debate but is doing a number of broadcast interviews before the election on 8 June.

