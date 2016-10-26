All Sections

October 26, 2016

ITV News presenter Mark Austin to step down after 30 years with ITN

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Mark Austin

ITV news presenter Mark Austin is to step down at the end of this year after 30 years with ITN.

Austin moved to the 6.30pm news last year after eight years presenting the flagship News at Ten.

Timeline

He said said: “This week marks 30 years at ITN, three decades when I’ve enjoyed some of the best jobs in television news, travelling the world, reporting and anchoring on the biggest stories and working with some of the most talented people in the business.

“It was a great honour to present News at Ten and the Evening News for so many years and a privilege to be part of the great tradition of ITN journalism and all it stands for.

“I’m proud of what we achieved. But new opportunities present themselves and now is the time to pursue those challenges. I leave my friends and colleagues at ITV News with a heavy heart but excited about what lies ahead.”

Austin previously spent 15 years as ITV News senior correspondent based in Africa and Asia.

ITV news editor Geoff Hill said: “Mark is one of the finest foreign correspondents and presenters ever to have worked in this business. He is a gifted journalist and storyteller and a natural in the field. I’ve worked with him around the world and on live programmes, and he’s a consummate professional. He’s one of the most popular and highly respected members of the ITV News team, and he’ll be sorely missed.”

