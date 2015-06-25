All Sections

June 25, 2015

Tom Bradby confirmed as News at Ten anchor as Mark Austin moves to 6.30pm slot

By William Turvill Twitter

ITV News political editor Tom Bradby (pictured, Reuters) has been confirmed as News at Ten anchor after ten years in his current position.

Bradby will present the programme alone on most nights of the year, according to ITV News, after eight years of Mark Austin and Julie Etchingham doing the job together.

Etchingham will remain “a key figure on News at Ten, frequently presenting the programme, which is moving to a single presenter format”.

ITV News said she would have an “expanded role on ITV’s current affairs output” and that Austin will now co-anchor the 6.30pm programme with Mary Nightingale.

Bradby – who has been Ireland correspondent, Asia correspondent, royal correspondent and UK editor – will move into his new role in the “autumn”.

ITV News also said that Alastair Stewart will "play a key role in the on-screen line-up, regularly anchoring ITV News at 1.30 and 6.30" and that international affairs editor Rageh Omaar "will step in to anchor ITV News at Ten occasionally whilst continuing with his presenting role on some weekend bulletins".

The press release announcing the news comes after The Sun reported today that there is "civil war" in ITV News over the shake-up, with colleagues either categorising themselves as "Team Mark [Austin] or Team Tom [Bradby]". An ITV News source said this information was "wide of the mark". The newspaper also reported that the programme would "take a more American approach" and be more "star-driven".

An ITV spokesperson declined to comment on The Sun story, but pointed towards the press release in which Bradby, Austin and Etchingham were all quoted.

In the release, Bradby said: “News at Ten is one of the best known and loved news brands in the country and I have hugely enjoyed working for it in 25 years on the road with ITV News. The chance to help lead it into a new era is a unique and incredibly exciting challenge – and, given the programme's heritage, a great honour, too.”

Austin said: “After eight really enjoyable years on News at Ten I leave the show in great shape, as current RTS Daily News Programme of Year, and in good hands. I look forward to joining the evening news programme. It's an exciting challenge and also means a bit more sleep.”

Etchingham said: “Following an exciting few months covering every twist and turn of Election 2015, I'm delighted to continue presenting and reporting for ITV News at Ten in this fascinating new political landscape we find ourselves in. From covering the biggest stories affecting our viewers to exclusive investigative journalism, I'm looking forward to dedicating more time to ITV's award-winning current affairs programming, across special national events, Tonight and Exposure.”

1 thought on “Tom Bradby confirmed as News at Ten anchor as Mark Austin moves to 6.30pm slot”

  1. So sorry Mark Austin going. He and Julie Etchingham very professional.very bad he seems to be being edged out by Tom Bradby. Not a patch on Mark Austin. Poor decision by I.T.V. Will now watch B.B.C news.

