
April 5, 2018

ITV News head of planning Jessica Bulman appointed 5 News deputy editor

By Arun Kakar Twitter

ITV News head of planning Jessica Bulman has been appointed deputy editor of 5 News.

Bulman has overseen the planning of UK and specialist content at ITV News since 2015. ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News are produced by ITN.

She will support 5 News editor Cat FitzSimons, who was appointed in February. Bulman previously served as news and planning editor at Five News in 2010.

Her TV news spans 18 years, including 11 years at Sky News, where she progressed to senior news editor, and stints at ITV Daybreak.

Bulman also ran the ITV News coverage of the Grenfell Tower disaster that was nominated for a BAFTA award and has covered two general election campaigns and the EU Referendum.

Bulman said: “I’m incredibly excited about being part of a newsroom that makes programmes that dare to be different and put people at the heart of their storytelling.

“I’m looking forward to helping the team continue its great record of producing distinctive content for its audiences by telling original and engaging stories.”

5 News claims to have some 5.2m viewers each week. It has two broadcasts: 5 News at 5pm, hosted by Sian Williams, and 5 News Tonight at 6.30pm, hosted by former Sky News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah.

Fitzsimons added: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Jess is joining 5 News. She’s a talented and dedicated journalist who has done brilliant work at ITV News.

“In a very strong field, she stood out because of her enthusiasm for the role and what she can deliver as deputy.

“I’ve been impressed by her understanding of the 5 News audience and her ideas about making our programmes relevant and connected to their lives.”

Picture: ITN 

