January 4, 2018

ITV apologises after News at Ten is cut short by fire alarm

By James Walker Twitter

ITV News at Ten was forced off-air last night as staff had to leave the studio when a fire alarm went off.

The programme was in the middle of a report on Trump bragging about the size of his nuclear button when it was cut short.

ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby apologised to viewers. He said: “OK, well as you can probably tell we have a fire alarm.

“We still have a fire alarm and we’re not quite sure what to do about it, so I’m really, really sorry about this but I’m afraid we have to evacuate the building.

“These things happen and unfortunately it’s happened tonight and we have very little choice so I really apologise.

“We’ll get back to you with the rest of the programme if we possibly can, but for now it’s good night.”

After Bradby’s statement viewers were greeted with a message that read: “We’re sorry for the disruption. We’re working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon.”

The programme later returned, after around ten minutes off air, with the weather and following shows on the network aired as normal.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We apologise for the interruption during the live broadcast of News at Ten this evening due to a fire alarm in the building. All staff were safely evacuated according to fire drill procedures.”

Bradby later tweeted: “Sorry about the disruption tonight. False alarm, it seems. Words fail me.”

