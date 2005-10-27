It's not nepotism. It's life in our parallel universe

Journalists’

children see our profession differently from their peers – so why are

we so spiteful when they join it, asks Carol Sarler

PITY POOR Bee Shaffer. On

the one hand, the big fat plum that is a new column for The Daily

Telegraph; on the other, and simultaneous with its announcement, her

public protestation: “I don’t always want to be seen as my mother’s

daughter, I don’t want to get a job because of who she is.” For Shaffer

is the daughter of Anna Wintour, the indomitable editor of American

Vogue, and already she fears – quite correctly – that she will face

darkly mumbled accusations of nepotism.

There is a long tradition of children following their parents into

journalism. Peter Preston, Claire Rayner, Richard Littlejohn, Bill

Hagerty and myself have each welcomed a child to the Street; all three

of Lynda Lee-Potter’s children chose to follow in her formidable

footsteps, while the widely-published Coren clan includes pÃ¨re, fils,

fille and quite possibly the family cat.

But somewhere along the

line, whether or not they have heard it themselves, some uncharitable

soul has whispered of every one of them that they only got the job

because of their parentage; that they have, in short, an unfair

advantage. Which is true.

They do. But it’s not the advantage of

nepotism – indeed, in a trade where enemies may be lastingly made, a

bylined daddy can have the opposite effect.

No. The real

advantage that these offspring have is that if you have been brought up

by a journalist, you reach adulthood with the curious idea that, as a

species, we are actually normal.

If you take one of our school or

college-leavers with a yen for ink, and place him beside the similarly

yearning son of a bank manager, it is ours who has a flying head start

for the race to come. We forget too easily how peculiar we are.

No related posts.

There

is, for instance, language: before weaning, our lot know that a stone

is not (usually) something you throw, that filing has nothing to do

with fingernails and that subs are a) not marine craft and b) never to

be mentioned without the bitterly expressed prefix “bloody”.

While

the bank manager’s son grew up expecting to see his father a

predictable number of minutes after the vault closed each evening, in

our homes we have always been seen far too little or far too much and,

either way, not predictably. News knows no clock.

Any kid who

ever sat through a parent’s period of freelancing will have the fullest

understanding of feast v famine; for us there was one spell of nearly

four years without a holiday – we could afford the flights, just not

the time off – but just when the pity of schoolfriends is about to kick

in, either there’s a cracking overseas assignment where family is

wangled along, or some other compensation (coming home from school to

find Ben Elton being interviewed on the sofa was, I am informed, one

such).

Where the parent is not freelance but working with its

cousin, the contract, families live through a cyclical anxiety akin to

PMT. I know one woman who has lurched from one three-month contract to

another, with the same company, for years now (no, of course she

shouldn’t put up with it); her children couldn’t spell the word

security but they are champions at living for the moment.

In

other lines of work there are codes, manners and etiquette. In a City

firm, if you should be subjected to the robust or ribald, or if you

hear a few F or C-words, you sue for harassment and leave to spend more

time with your stress counsellor. On a paper, it means you’ve been to

morning conference – and when you re-tell it over supper, that’s even

more language for the babes to learn.

Hostility, in any case, is

part and parcel: every civilian appears to have a view of the press and

few of them cordial. It must be hard for children, uniquely among their

friends, to hear their parents abused; nobody ever hears, after all:

“You work for John LEWIS?? Eeeeugh!” – but they do hear: “You work for

the Daily BLAG? How could you?”

And should that parent have a

polemical role at the paper, it becomes even worse: proper hate-mail,

then, pours through the morning post. The counterpoint, of course, is

the camaraderie within the paper; if our children are toughened by the

first, they develop a healthy, fond respect for the second.

Habits

that would automatically end careers in other trades are, by and large,

tolerated in journalism, albeit with the proviso that they do not

intrude upon the work. I have – how shall we put this? – no reason to

disbelieve recent accusations of the sampling of white powders by very

senior hacks in the hotel room of an oblivious Times editorâ€¦ and as for

the old demon drink, while it is nothing like as crazy as it was a few

years ago, it is still astounding that you can watch, say, a

Westminster lobby hound do four straight hours in the Stranger’s Bar

before he pops upstairs and produces flawless copy for tomorrow’s

paper. (Try that down the Abbey National.) What this teaches children I

hate to think – but teach it does, and learn they do.

After 18 or

so years, it is not surprising that many young people decide that they

hanker for solid, sensible eight-hour days, generally worked in

daylight. But it is even less surprising that a great many don’t: as a

21-year-old dynastical recruit recently said: “I didn’t plan to do

this. I just woke up the other day and realised that, if only by a

process of osmosis, it’s what I know best.”

A plea, then, for Bee

Shaffer and all the ones coming along behind her: don’t resent them for

their “advantage”. They didn’t ask for it but they did, in a funny kind

of way, earn it.

Sons and

daughters



Famous folks

OFFSPRING WHO HAVE MADE THE GRADE

Georgina Littlejohn, Metro

Richard

Littlejohn, Daily Mail

James Corrigan, Independent

Peter

Corrigan, Independent on Sunday

Jeremy Deedes, The Sportsman



W.F. Deedes, The Daily Telegraph

Ben Preston, The Times



Peter Preston, The Guardian

Giles Coren, The Times



Alan Coren, broadcaster and columnist

Anna Wintour, US Vogue



Charles Wintour, Evening Standard

Will Hagerty, The

Sun



Bill Hagerty, British Journalism Review

Roland Buerk, BBC



Michael Buerk, BBC

Kelvin MacKenzie, Highbury Communications Ian MacKenzie, South London Observer

Nick Ferrari, LBC





Dino Ferrari, Ferrari news agency

Emma Lee-Potter, freelance



Lynda Lee-Potter, Daily Mail