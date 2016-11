ITV deputy editor and director of newsgathering Tim Singleton is joining the Department for International Development has head of communications.

He leaves journalism after 24 years at ITN.

He said: “During my career in broadcasting I’ve seen first-hand the impact of global problems resulting from chronic poverty, conflict and natural disasters. I’ve worked alongside the best in the business at ITV News, and now look forward to doing the same with new colleagues at DFID.”