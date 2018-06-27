Irish Sunday Business Post editor stepping down after four years at the helm

The editor of Sunday Business Post in Ireland has announced that he is stepping down.

Ian Kehoe, who has edited the Sunday paper since 2014, made the announcement on Twitter, where he said: “After four years as editor of The Sunday Business Post, I have decided to move on.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the team or the newspaper.”

He confirmed that he will remain editor until a replacement is found and added: “It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege.”

During his four years as editor Kehoe launched the Sunday Business Post website and app as well as fighting the declining print circulation seen across the newspaper industry.

The Sunday Business Post had a circulation of 29,619, according to ABC figures to December last year, a 2 per cent drop on the same period the previous year – the smallest decline among audited Irish newspapers.

Emma Kennedy, former money editor at the Sunday Business Post, tweeted that Kehoe’s departure was “a big loss for the SBP”.

She said: “I feel lucky to have had the chance to work for such a great newspaper and to watch Ian reinvigorate it.”

Kehoe joined the paper in 2004 and worked as a business reporter on the paper, during which time he was twice named as Ireland’s Business Journalist of the Year at the Irish Journalism Awards.

He has also worked as a presenter and broadcaster for Irish current affairs programme RTE Prime Time.

Key Capital, owners of the Sunday Business Post, put the paper and its publisher, Sunrise Media, up for sale in September last year but are yet to find a buyer.

Picture: RTE Press Centre