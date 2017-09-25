IPSO: Glasgow Evening Times published details likely to identify child sexual assault victim

A newspaper’s coverage of court proceedings in which a man admitted

sexual offences against a young child contained so many details that

they were likely to lead to the victim’s identification, the Independent

Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) has said.

It upheld a complaint that that an article published in the

Glasgow-based Evening Times this year breached Clause 11 of the Editors’

Code of Practice, covering victims of sexual assault.

But it rejected complaints that the report also breached Clauses 1, 2

and 7, covering accuracy, privacy, and children in sex cases.

The article, which reported that an individual had pleaded guilty to

sexual offences against a young child, included details of the period over which the offences occurred, the victim’s age when the offences began and ended, and the victim’s current age.

It also reported the circumstances in which the defendant came into

contact with the victim, gave details as to the nature of the offences,

and reported the defendant’s comments about the offences.

The complainant said that including certain details from the court

hearing – including the circumstances in which the defendant and victim

came into contact, and the date range for the offences – the newspaper

failed to protect the victim’s identity.

The article also contained graphic detail about the nature of the

offences, which he said should not have been repeated outside of the

court hearing, the man said.

The newspaper said that while the detail in the article might be

distressing, it was a report of court proceedings which contained

sufficient detail to allow readers to understand the offence.

It explained why it did not believe that the specific pieces of

information identified by the complainant were likely to contribute to

the identification of the victim.

IPSO’s complaints committee, which said its decision was written in

general terms to avoid including material which could identify a victim

of sexual assault, said that in accordance with the principle of open

justice, the newspaper was entitled to report on the case and to

identify the defendant, including by publishing his image.

Clause 11 required that it did not publish material likely to contribute

to identification of the victim.

But details in the article about the circumstances in which the

defendant came into contact with the victim were of the kind likely to

be known within the victim’s community – and when reported alongside the victim’s age and the time frames for the offences, represented material which was likely to contribute to identification of the victim.

It said Clause 7 related to the identification of children who were

victims or witnesses in cases involving sex offences – in this case the

offences were committed when the victim was a child, but as the victim

was an adult at the time of publication Clause 7 was not engaged, but

their right to anonymity was protected by Clause 11.

The details about the nature of the offences were extremely sensitive,

but were heard in in court, and the newspaper was entitled to report

these in accordance with the principle of open justice, so reporting

them did not breach Clause 2.

The complainant had not identified an alleged inaccuracy in the article,

and there was no breach of Clause 1.

The committee required the newspaper to publish the adjudication, the

terms of which it dictated, on its website.