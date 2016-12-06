IPSO appoints two new board members

The Independent Press Standards Organisation has appointed two new board members.

Claire Singers and Mike Soutar join the board of the press regulator this month.

Singers, who joins as a lay member, has 30 years’ experience as a public relations consultant.

She was managing director and joint owner of entertainment agency LD Communications where she worked with Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones and was involved in Live 8 and Live Earth.

Soutar has more than 30 years’ experience in the magazine industry. He was Chief Executive and co-founder of Shortlist Media Limited, which publishes the magazines ShortList and Stylist.

Singers replaces Richard Reed, co-founder of Innocent smoothies, and Soutar succeeds Kevin Hand, who died in April.

IPSO chairman Sir Alan Moses, said: “Claire’s understanding and knowledge of public relations and the media will serve the board extremely well and Mike’s expertise and familiarity with the magazine sector is crucial as IPSO enters its third year of operation.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to Richard Reed and the late Kevin Hand for their important contribution to the first two years of IPSO.

“Richard’s experience in creating a world class company was invaluable to the Board as we set up our structures while Kevin provided wise counsel and guidance that we continue to miss following his untimely passing.”

Singers said: “I love news, I love newspapers and having worked in public relations since the 80s, am an avid consumer of both.

“I’m looking forward to joining the IPSO Board and playing a part in the independent and rigorous regulation of the UK press.”

Soutar said: “I’ve witnessed a lot of changes in the UK magazine sector over the course of my career but there has been one constant throughout – that robust self-regulation is key to its continuing success.

“I’m looking forward to playing a role in that regulation as an IPSO Board member.”