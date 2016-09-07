IPSO appoints former council chief executive to review complaints

A former council chief executive has been appointed to review complaints for press regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

Trish Haines, who worked at Reading Borough Council and Worcestershire County Council, has taken up the position of independent complaints reviewer.

The role is an important part of IPSO’s service to complainants. Haines will review the regulator’s handling of investigated complaints to ensure the process has been fair and transparent.

IPSO chairman Sir Alan Moses said: “IPSO is very pleased that a candidate of the calibre of Trish Haines has agreed to take on this most important position and I am grateful to our appointments’ panel for the excellent work they have done.

“IPSO’s complainants and regulated entities need to be able to challenge our processes and I have no doubt that Mrs Haines will be a scrupulous and independent judge of our work.”

Haines’s professional background is in social care, where she worked in both adult and children’s services in Warwickshire, Berkshire and Yorkshire.

Since retiring in 2014, she has held non-executive roles in the NHS, Age UK (H&W) and Malvern Theatres.

According to an IPSO spokesperson, she has “broad experience” of overseeing “a range of regulatory regimes” in both statutory and voluntary settings.

Haines added: “Complainants and publications need to be certain that their case has been dealt with in accordance with IPSO’s rules and regulations and I am looking forward to getting stuck in to my new role.”