July 18, 2017

Institute of Directors deputy policy chief joins The Sun as head of PR and occasional leader writer

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Andy Silvester has been appointed as the new head of public relations for The Sun, and has said he will also write “the odd leader” for the Rupert Murdoch-owned title.

Silvester is the former deputy director of policy at the Institute of Directors and replaces Dylan Sharpe, who left to become a special advisor to Tory cabinet minister Damian Green MP last month.

Silvester said in a tweet today: “Err, yes, news: After two ace years at @IoD_Press, I’m off to @TheSun as Head of PR & penning the odd leader. V. much looking forward to it.”

He told Press Gazette: “Having worked across the business and political worlds for a few years, I’ve always admired The Sun from afar and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Leader columns are the voice of a newspaper, enabling it to comment and take an editorial stance on news events.

Sharpe joined The Sun in April 2014, having previously worked as a campaign director at organisations Business for Britain and Big Brother Watch as well as head of media at The Countryside Alliance.

Silvester begins his new role next month.

Picture: Reuters/Toby Melville

1 thought on "Institute of Directors deputy policy chief joins The Sun as head of PR and occasional leader writer"

