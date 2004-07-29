All Sections

July 29, 2004

Inspired interiors

By Press Gazette Twitter

Interiors magazine Inspirations for your Home is producing a six-in-one package for its September issue following its redesign at the end of last year.

It will have 156 pages – its highest pagination – with a 36-page guide to bathrooms together with extended homes and gardens coverage, celebrity news, new features and prizes.

Publisher Matthew Warne said: “After a period of consolidation, we are now starting to see the potential in Inspirations.”

