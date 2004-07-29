Interiors magazine Inspirations for your Home is producing a six-in-one package for its September issue following its redesign at the end of last year.
It will have 156 pages – its highest pagination – with a 36-page guide to bathrooms together with extended homes and gardens coverage, celebrity news, new features and prizes.
Publisher Matthew Warne said: “After a period of consolidation, we are now starting to see the potential in Inspirations.”
1 thought on “Inspired interiors”
Dear Sirs,
To whom it may concern.
Would you please tell us if the above publishing still accepting advertisements?
Best Wishes.
Mr A Kendall