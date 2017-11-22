Inside Housing, New Statesman, Which? and Times celebrate double wins at BSME Awards

The British Society of Magazine Editors recognised the leading lights of the industry last night at its annual awards event.
Inside Housing picked up two prizes, specialist editor of the year Emma Maier and cover of the year; as did the New Statesman, with prizes for editor Jason Cowley (pictured above) and Spotlight supplements editor Will Dunn.
The Times Magazine also scored a double with prizes for editor Nicola Jeal and columnist Melanie Read. And Which? won twice with prizes for Which? Money editor Harry Rose and Which? editor Richard Headland.
Former editor of UK Vogue Alexander Shulman was named Editors’ Editor.
Full list of winners for the BSME Awards 2016:
Editors of the year
- Business & Finance: Harry Rose, Which? Money
- Trade & Professional: Emma Maier, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group
- Branded Content: Helena Lang, Sainsbury’s Magazine, SevenC3
- Music, Arts & Literary: Helen Hawkins, Culture, News UK
- Current Affairs & Politics: Jason Cowley, New Statesman
- Entertainment & Celebrity: Rosie Nixon, HELLO!
- Food & Drink: Karen Barnes, delicious. Magazine, Eye to Eye Media
- Gardens & Country:Fergus Collins, BBC Countryfile, Immediate Media
- Health & Fitness: Sara Ward, Slimming World
- Homes & Interiors: Hatta Byng, House & Garden, Condé Nast Britain
- Men’s & Women’s – Premium: Dylan Jones, GQ, Condé Nast Britain
- Newspaper Magazine: Sinead McIntyre, Fabulous, News UK AND Nicola Jeal, The Times Magazine, News UK
- Specialist: Richard Headland, Which?
- Sport: Ian Foster, Match of the Day, Immediate Media
- Style: Andrew Barker, Mr Porter, YOOX-NET-A-PORTER Group
- Technology: Greg Williams, Wired, Condé Nast Britain
- Travel: Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveller, Condé Nast Britain
Art directors of the year
- Art Director – B2B: Chris Barker, Work., Haymarket
- Art Director – Consumer: Chris Hitchcock, The Times, News UK
- Art Director – Branded Content: Kerry Wakefield, Waitrose Food, John Brown Media
Launch of the year
- Will Dunn, Spotlight, Progressive Digital Media
Columnists of the year
- Columnist – B2B: Helen Edwards, Campaign, Haymarket
- Columnist – Consumer: Melanie Reid, The Times Magazine, News UK
The Mark Boxer Award
Jane Bruton, Director, Lifestyle and Deputy Editor, The Telegraph
Editors’ Editor
Alexandra Shulman OBE, former Editor, Vogue, Condé Nast Britain
Cover of the Year B2B
Sonny Dhamu, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group
Cover of the Year Consumer
Scott Maclean, The Big Issue, The Big Issue