Inside Housing, New Statesman, Which? and Times celebrate double wins at BSME Awards

The British Society of Magazine Editors recognised the leading lights of the industry last night at its annual awards event.

Inside Housing picked up two prizes, specialist editor of the year Emma Maier and cover of the year; as did the New Statesman, with prizes for editor Jason Cowley (pictured above) and Spotlight supplements editor Will Dunn.

The Times Magazine also scored a double with prizes for editor Nicola Jeal and columnist Melanie Read. And Which? won twice with prizes for Which? Money editor Harry Rose and Which? editor Richard Headland.

Former editor of UK Vogue Alexander Shulman was named Editors’ Editor.

Full list of winners for the BSME Awards 2016:

Editors of the year

Business & Finance: Harry Rose, Which? Money

Trade & Professional: Emma Maier, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group

Branded Content: Helena Lang, Sainsbury’s Magazine, SevenC3

Music, Arts & Literary: Helen Hawkins, Culture, News UK

Current Affairs & Politics: Jason Cowley, New Statesman

Entertainment & Celebrity: Rosie Nixon, HELLO!

Food & Drink: Karen Barnes, delicious. Magazine, Eye to Eye Media

Gardens & Country:Fergus Collins, BBC Countryfile, Immediate Media

Health & Fitness: Sara Ward, Slimming World

Homes & Interiors: Hatta Byng, House & Garden, Condé Nast Britain

Men’s & Women’s – Premium: Dylan Jones, GQ, Condé Nast Britain

Newspaper Magazine: Sinead McIntyre, Fabulous, News UK AND Nicola Jeal, The Times Magazine, News UK

Specialist: Richard Headland, Which?

Sport: Ian Foster, Match of the Day, Immediate Media

Style: Andrew Barker, Mr Porter, YOOX-NET-A-PORTER Group

Technology: Greg Williams, Wired, Condé Nast Britain

Travel: Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveller, Condé Nast Britain

Art directors of the year

Art Director – B2B: Chris Barker, Work., Haymarket

Art Director – Consumer: Chris Hitchcock, The Times, News UK

Art Director – Branded Content: Kerry Wakefield, Waitrose Food, John Brown Media

Launch of the year

Will Dunn, Spotlight, Progressive Digital Media

Columnists of the year

Columnist – B2B: Helen Edwards, Campaign, Haymarket

Columnist – Consumer: Melanie Reid, The Times Magazine, News UK

The Mark Boxer Award

Jane Bruton, Director, Lifestyle and Deputy Editor, The Telegraph

Editors’ Editor

Alexandra Shulman OBE, former Editor, Vogue, Condé Nast Britain

Cover of the Year B2B

Sonny Dhamu, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group

Cover of the Year Consumer

Scott Maclean, The Big Issue, The Big Issue