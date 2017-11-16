Independent and The Sun were fastest-growing UK national newspaper websites in October

The Sun and Independent were the two fastest growing UK national newspaper websites in October, according to ABC, both growing more than 70 per cent year on year.

Mail Online, however, remains the largest UK national newspaper website online with an average of 14.7m unique browsers per day globally.

The Guardian and Telegraph titles, both previously in the top five UK national newspaper websites, are no longer audited by ABC.

UK National newspaper website traffic for August 2017 (source ABC)

Average daily unique browsers globally (different devices)