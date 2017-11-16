All Sections


November 16, 2017

Independent and The Sun were fastest-growing UK national newspaper websites in October

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Sun and Independent were the two fastest growing UK national newspaper websites in October, according to ABC, both growing more than 70 per cent year on year.

Mail Online, however, remains the largest UK national newspaper website online with an average of 14.7m unique browsers per day globally.

The Guardian and Telegraph titles, both previously in the top five UK national newspaper websites, are no longer audited by ABC.

UK National newspaper website traffic for August 2017 (source ABC)

Average daily unique browsers globally (different devices)

Title Oct 17 MoM% YoY%
Mail Online        14,703,488 3.83 2.89
The Independent          6,276,529 7.01 72.53
The Sun          5,534,983 6.16 75.99
Mirror Group Nationals          5,264,705 7.09 4.16
Metro          2,027,892 -14.76 50.46
Manchester Evening News              817,118 -1.14 7.69
Evening Standard              796,908 7.66 35.62
Liverpool Echo              601,372 -3.35 12.18
Wales Online              439,801 7.87 26.86
Birmingham Mail              410,760 10.75 43.59
ChronicleLive              286,750 9.04 14.47
Bristol Post              149,941 -19.31
Hull Daily Mail              148,507 7.31 27.35
Daily Post (Wales)              131,037 1.7 46.85
Coventry Telegraph              131,007 28.06 75.57
GazetteLive              121,355 3.03 3.92
Nottingham Post              115,791 -0.94
Stoke Sentinel                99,599 5.39 23.86
Leicester Mercury                99,366 11.72 53.02
Plymouth Herald                98,376 -0.77
Derby Telegraph                93,605 9.22
Cambridge News                85,318 6.02 108.23
Get Surrey                83,221 11.9 71.27
Huddersfield Daily Examiner                77,388 -3.27 33.56
Get Reading                52,477 3.25 5.02
Grimsby Telegraph                48,993 0.79 19.18

 

Comments

2 thoughts on “Independent and The Sun were fastest-growing UK national newspaper websites in October”

  1. Local papers’ websites may be viewable nationally, and indeed internationally, but that does not make them national publications.

