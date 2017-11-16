The Sun and Independent were the two fastest growing UK national newspaper websites in October, according to ABC, both growing more than 70 per cent year on year.
Mail Online, however, remains the largest UK national newspaper website online with an average of 14.7m unique browsers per day globally.
The Guardian and Telegraph titles, both previously in the top five UK national newspaper websites, are no longer audited by ABC.
UK National newspaper website traffic for August 2017 (source ABC)
Average daily unique browsers globally (different devices)
|Title
|Oct 17
|MoM%
|YoY%
|Mail Online
|14,703,488
|3.83
|2.89
|The Independent
|6,276,529
|7.01
|72.53
|The Sun
|5,534,983
|6.16
|75.99
|Mirror Group Nationals
|5,264,705
|7.09
|4.16
|Metro
|2,027,892
|-14.76
|50.46
|Manchester Evening News
|817,118
|-1.14
|7.69
|Evening Standard
|796,908
|7.66
|35.62
|Liverpool Echo
|601,372
|-3.35
|12.18
|Wales Online
|439,801
|7.87
|26.86
|Birmingham Mail
|410,760
|10.75
|43.59
|ChronicleLive
|286,750
|9.04
|14.47
|Bristol Post
|149,941
|-19.31
|Hull Daily Mail
|148,507
|7.31
|27.35
|Daily Post (Wales)
|131,037
|1.7
|46.85
|Coventry Telegraph
|131,007
|28.06
|75.57
|GazetteLive
|121,355
|3.03
|3.92
|Nottingham Post
|115,791
|-0.94
|Stoke Sentinel
|99,599
|5.39
|23.86
|Leicester Mercury
|99,366
|11.72
|53.02
|Plymouth Herald
|98,376
|-0.77
|Derby Telegraph
|93,605
|9.22
|Cambridge News
|85,318
|6.02
|108.23
|Get Surrey
|83,221
|11.9
|71.27
|Huddersfield Daily Examiner
|77,388
|-3.27
|33.56
|Get Reading
|52,477
|3.25
|5.02
|Grimsby Telegraph
|48,993
|0.79
|19.18
2 thoughts on “Independent and The Sun were fastest-growing UK national newspaper websites in October”
Local papers’ websites may be viewable nationally, and indeed internationally, but that does not make them national publications.
And, it must be said, two of the worst.