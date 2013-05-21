Independent advertises 11-week unpaid work placement

The Independent is advertising for an 11-week internship on its website.

Independent Digital is offering the opportunity to university undergraduates interested in pursuing a career in journalism, media or marketing.

It makes clear the work experience is unpaid, but travel and lunch expenses are paid.

Usually The Independent group only officially advertises for two-week work experience placements for postgraduate journalism students.

Here are some mixed Twitter reactions to the work experience offer:

@indystudents Sounds great, but how could I afford to work 3 months unpaid when I don't live in London? =( — Michael Allen (@Michael_K_Allen) May 21, 2013

Budding journalists! Amazing opportunity for 3 months' work experience with The Independent this summer independent.co.uk/service/curren… #istudents — Charley Utton (@CharleyUtton) May 20, 2013

Hey @independent, how does the whole nice lefty thing sit with offering three-month unpaid work experience? independent.co.uk/student/work-e… — Tom Webb (@Treiziemesalope) May 21, 2013

Super opportunity from the @independent – 3 months work experience at the Digital news desk. Apply here: independent.co.uk/service/curren… #istudents — Robert Magowan (@RJMagowan) May 20, 2013