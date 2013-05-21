All Sections

May 21, 2013

Independent advertises 11-week unpaid work placement

By William Turvill Twitter

The Independent is advertising for an 11-week internship on its website.

Independent Digital is offering the opportunity to university undergraduates interested in pursuing a career in journalism, media or marketing.

It makes clear the work experience is unpaid, but travel and lunch expenses are paid.

Usually The Independent group only officially advertises for two-week work experience placements for postgraduate journalism students.

Here are some mixed Twitter reactions to the work experience offer:

