May 2, 2017

Incisive Media back in private ownership following management buyout led by founder

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

B2B magazine publisher Incisive Media has been taken back into private ownership following a buyout by its founder and members of senior management.

The move returns the company to its independent roots and comes after “a number of years of private equity and bank ownership”, according to founder and chairman Tim Weller (pictured left).

Weller, who launched Incisive Media in 1994, led the buyout along with Incisive Media’s chief executive Jonathon Whiteley (pictured centre) and chief financial officer Jamie Campbell-Harris.

He said: “As an independent company, we now have the flexibility to advance our business and take full advantage of the significant opportunities that lie ahead.”

Whiteley added: “This structure allows the management team to focus on the long term and the continued development and investment in our award-winning people and products for the benefit of both our audiences and clients.”

Incisive Media’s portfolio of B2B brands includes Investment Week, Post, Computing, The Inquirer, Risk.net, Central Banking Journal and FX Week.

Last month, Incisive Media sold its Insight division, which provides professional information services for financial, risk, insurance and financial technology specialists, to French B2B publisher Infopro Digital.

Its Business portfolio of B2B brands was not affected by the deal.

Picture: Incisive Media 

