IMPRESS board member resigns from rival press regulator and gives backing to IPSO

The only former tabloid journalist on the board of rival press regulator IMPRESS has resigned and withdrawn her support from the body.

Former Sun journalist Sue Evison said she is now backing the Independent Press Standards Organisation, the successor body to the Press Complaints Commission which most major newspaper and magazine publishers belong to.

Evison told Press Gazette the main reason she has left IMPRESS is because IPSO is now consulting on adopting a legal arbitration scheme. This is a body that will allow claimants, and publishers, to settle libel and privacy claims cheaply without going to court.

Evison said: “The reason that I joined the board was that I was passionate about access to justice. Now IPSO has started a public consultation on access to justice I didn’t feel I had anything to give to the IMPRESS agenda.”

Evison spent 22 years at The Sun and has also worked for Hello magazine.

She leaves IMPRESS as it prepares to make an application to be approved by the Press Recognition Panel. Once recognised, publishers which are part of IMPRESS would be protected from paying claimants’ legal costs under a clause in the Crime and Courts Act.

IMPRESS has yet to announce any members, but it has said that a number of small local news publishers are interested in joining. The Guardian, Independent, FT and Evening Standard have all yet to sign up to any press regulator since the closure of the PCC.

Evison also said she found the approach of IMPRESS to be “too academic rather than being rooted in the reality of day-to-day journalism”.

She added: “I was the only tabloid journalist on the board and it sometimes felt that I wasn’t being heard.”

Evison said she believes that if IPSO adopts the arbitration system it will “neuter” the clause in the Crime and Courts Act designed to punish newspapers and magazines which are not approved by the Royal Charter-backed Press Recognition Panel. Under this law, members of IPSO could have to pay both sides' libel costs even if they win a libel trial. This clause of the act will kick in as soon as IMPRESS gains official recognition, which could happen as soon as November.

Evison said: “Arbitration neuters the Crime and Courts Act because once you have gone through arbitration you won’t need to have to go through the court process.”

Evison said she was also concerned about the apparent focus by IMPRESS on regulating small local and ‘hyperlocal’ news publishers.

She said: “Hyperlocals are often not staffed by professional journalists. These are often untrained people.

“I don’t see how you can regulate that unless you provide training for these people. That’s a whole different thing.”

Evison also questioned the sustainability of the IMPRESS funding model.

She said: “They have funding from JK Rowling and Max Mosley, but I just think where is this money going to come from in future?”

She added: “I didn’t feel they were making as much progress as they should. It was a bit too academic.

“I was impressed to find out that [IPSO chief executive] Matt Tee spends at least a couple of hours a week sitting on a newsdesk [to observe]. Nobody at IMPRESS has done that.”

Evison said she was also encouraged by recent rulings made by IPSO. She singled out the adjudication last week censuring The Daily Telegraph over a report which claimed Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon wanted David Cameron to be Conservative Party leader. And she noted that IPSO insisted the Telegraph include the IPSO adjudication on its front page."

She said: “It seems like IPSO has taken Leveson on board.”

IMPRESS founder and director Jonathan Heawood said: "In her five months on the IMPRESS Board, Sue Evison brought both knowledge and passion to our work. We ask a lot of our Board members and Sue recently decided to step down because of her personal circumstances. We wish her well.

"We welcome IPSO’s consultation on arbitration but they have a long way to go before they can offer true access to justice for publishers and members of the public.

"IMPRESS will always be entirely independent of government and the newspaper industry but we are proud to work with news publishers of all shapes and sizes, including the dynamic new sector of hyperlocal publishers."

