Immediate Media launches monthly womens' mag dedicated to mindfulness called In The Moment

Immediate Media is to launch a new free monthly print magazine about mindfulness called In The Moment.

It has an editorial team of seven comprising editor Jules Taylor, two art editors, a managing editor, production editor and two digital editors.

The 116-page title will address various aspects of women’s lives including “friends, family, self, work, rest and play”. Each issue is set to consist of inspiring stories, “the latest creative trends with craft projects to match, plus health and fitness tips and a range of mindful activity ideas”.

The magazine intends to take a lighthearted approach to these subjects in order to focus on encouraging women to take care of their mental health.

Immediate Media said in a statement: “Each issue also includes Take a Moment, an eight-page handbag sized mini-magazine, including a soothing drink recipe, short story and puzzle. The first issue also includes a choice of positive prints, ready to be framed and displayed to help keep you motivated and inspired, and card template sheets to create pocket sized greeting boxes.”

Publishing Director Cath Potter said: “Interest in mindfulness has grown enormously in the last five years, and our society is crying out for ways to slow down and tune out, even if just for a few minutes.

“We want to find space within our busy lives to notice things and remember to enjoy them. In The Moment recognises that being more mindful doesn’t need to be heavy going, and that it needs to fit within your lifestyle.”

In The Moment Magazine will be available in all major magazine retailers, including Tesco, Asda, Waitrose and WHSmith, priced £5.99.