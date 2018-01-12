All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 12, 2018

'I'm not dead' says Big Brother star after UK press wrongly report her demise

By James Walker Twitter

The BBC and five major newspapers have had to clarify that Big Brother star Rebekah Shelton is not dead.

BBC Newsbeat, Metro, Mail Online, The Express, The Sun and The Mirror published stories about the star dying, but it turned out to be fake news.

The stories were prompted by a tweet from the TV star’s official account that read: “We’re sorry to inform everyone of the sad news that our wonderful and lovely Rebekah died unexpectedly on Wednesday night.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Shelton claimed that the tweet was not sent by her. She tweeted: “I’m not dead. Please stop spreading this news. My lawyer is already working on this and this person who wants to spoil my happiness is going to pay for it.”

In a response video posted on social media she said: “I’ve been through hell today, because someone used my Twitter account to write that stupid status about me.

“This person can’t accept that I’m happy, that I overcome all my problems and that I’m finally living my life happy.

“I’m on holiday. I’m in Arabia and I’m not dead.”

The publications have all corrected their original stories.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Young journalist who set up own sports news agency dies at 27 Young journalist who set up own sports news agency dies at 27
  2. News publishers told to reduce reliance on Facebook amid steep drop in user engagement with content from top news sites News publishers told to reduce reliance on Facebook amid steep drop in user engagement with content from top news sites
  3. Best performing NCTJ senior exam candidate in East of England last year has already left journalism industry Best performing NCTJ senior exam candidate in East of England last year has already left journalism industry
  4. Guardian reveals new masthead ahead of tabloid launch on Monday Guardian reveals new masthead ahead of tabloid launch on Monday
  5. Times and Sun newspapers both see turnover fall by £22m year-on-year Times and Sun newspapers both see turnover fall by £22m year-on-year

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE