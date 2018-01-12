'I'm not dead' says Big Brother star after UK press wrongly report her demise

The BBC and five major newspapers have had to clarify that Big Brother star Rebekah Shelton is not dead.

BBC Newsbeat, Metro, Mail Online, The Express, The Sun and The Mirror published stories about the star dying, but it turned out to be fake news.

The stories were prompted by a tweet from the TV star’s official account that read: “We’re sorry to inform everyone of the sad news that our wonderful and lovely Rebekah died unexpectedly on Wednesday night.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Shelton claimed that the tweet was not sent by her. She tweeted: “I’m not dead. Please stop spreading this news. My lawyer is already working on this and this person who wants to spoil my happiness is going to pay for it.”

In a response video posted on social media she said: “I’ve been through hell today, because someone used my Twitter account to write that stupid status about me.

“This person can’t accept that I’m happy, that I overcome all my problems and that I’m finally living my life happy.

“I’m on holiday. I’m in Arabia and I’m not dead.”

The publications have all corrected their original stories.