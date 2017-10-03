Iliffe Media launches second new paid-for weekly newspaper - the Bishop's Stortford Independent

Iliffe Media is launching a second weekly independent newspaper title, which will cover Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire, following the launch of the Cambridge Independent last year.

The Bishop’s Stortford Independent will cost 80p and publishes its first edition tomorrow.

Paul Winspear, the former decade-long editor of the Hearts & Essex Observer, has been appointed editor of the Independent with former Observer colleague Sineard Corr as news editor.

The title has six full-time staff and one part-time.

An Iliffe Media spokesperson said the new title is supported by businessman Peter Fowler, who owns the North Street offices on North Street in the town’s centre from which the Independent team will operate.

The paper will be printed at the Iliffe Print centre in Cambridge.

Ricky Allan, regional managing director for Iliffe Media, said: “This is a proud moment for Iliffe Media and the Iliffe family.

“The growth and investment we have made in the past year, with the acquisition of 14 former Johnston Press titles, along with the addition of the Kent Messenger group, underlines the Iliffe belief that delivering high-quality, relevant, trustworthy and entertaining local news will receive the support of the community it serves.”

The Cambridge Independent launched in September last year and was named Weekly Newspaper of the Year (below 15,000 copies) at the Society of Editors’ Regional Press Awards in May.

Press Gazette spoke with Cambridge Independent editor Paul Brackley in May about the paper’s success.

Staff and supporters of the Bishop’s Stortford Independent are pictured above.

Picture: Iliffe Media