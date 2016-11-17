i grows print sale in October despite 10p cover price increase

The i and the Star titles were the only national newspapers to increase print sales year on year in October.
The i rose 1.5 per cent to an average daily circulation of 278,843 and the Daily Star rose 7 per cent year on year to 462,306 (helped by a 30p cover price, down from 40p in the same period a year earlier). The i managed its growth despite a 10p weekday cover price increase to 50p, compared with 40p a year ago.
The Times and Sunday Times both posted overall print circulation increases thanks to the presence of an extra 50,000 bulk give-away copies each last month, compared with October 2015. The i has kept its bulk distribution level year on year.
Click for the national newspaper website traffic figures for October.
|Oct-16
|MoM%
|YoY%
|Bulks
|The Sun
|1,672,217
|-1.44
|-7.38
|95,272
|Daily Mail
|1,510,824
|-0.62
|-5.2
|73,882
|Metro (free)
|1,480,187
|10.34
|9.93
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,437,208
|-1.43
|-5.09
|98,211
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,315,977
|-0.95
|-6.44
|66,602
|London Evening Standard (free)
|899,847
|1.01
|-0.07
|The Sunday Times
|781,237
|1.12
|1.96
|75,993
|Daily Mirror
|756,142
|-1.51
|-10.17
|45,000
|Sunday Mirror
|680,497
|-1.68
|-15.03
|45,000
|Daily Star
|462,306
|-2.86
|7
|113
|The Daily Telegraph
|456,999
|-0.28
|-3.79
|20,901
|The Times
|437,352
|-0.61
|10.94
|74,061
|Daily Express
|397,236
|-1.16
|-3.4
|The Sunday Telegraph
|364,785
|0.16
|0.77
|24,914
|Sunday Express
|349,220
|-0.67
|-3.48
|i
|278,843
|-3.93
|1.53
|68,501
|Daily Star – Sunday
|274,796
|-3.66
|1.43
|Sunday People
|263,011
|-1.03
|-12.72
|7,000
|Financial Times
|194,152
|0.31
|-7.16
|21,563
|The Observer
|188,657
|3.3
|-0.17
|Sunday Mail
|176,187
|-2.1
|-12.67
|3,818
|Daily Record
|163,311
|-1.15
|-10.47
|4,970
|The Guardian
|157,778
|0.05
|-5.5
|Sunday Post
|147,653
|0.15
|-20.54
|City AM (free)
|91,392
|0.38
|-13.52