November 17, 2016

i grows print sale in October despite 10p cover price increase

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The i and the Star titles were the only national newspapers to increase print sales year on year in October.

The i rose 1.5 per cent to an average daily circulation of 278,843 and the Daily Star rose 7 per cent year on year to 462,306 (helped by a 30p cover price, down from 40p in the same period a year earlier). The i managed its growth despite a 10p weekday cover price increase to 50p, compared with 40p a year ago.

The Times and Sunday Times both posted overall print circulation increases thanks to the presence of an extra 50,000 bulk give-away copies each last month, compared with October 2015. The i has kept its bulk distribution level year on year.

Click for the national newspaper website traffic figures for October.

  Oct-16 MoM% YoY% Bulks
The Sun 1,672,217 -1.44 -7.38 95,272
Daily Mail 1,510,824 -0.62 -5.2 73,882
Metro (free) 1,480,187 10.34 9.93
The Sun on Sunday 1,437,208 -1.43 -5.09 98,211
The Mail on Sunday 1,315,977 -0.95 -6.44 66,602
London Evening Standard (free) 899,847 1.01 -0.07
The Sunday Times 781,237 1.12 1.96 75,993
Daily Mirror 756,142 -1.51 -10.17 45,000
Sunday Mirror 680,497 -1.68 -15.03 45,000
Daily Star 462,306 -2.86 7 113
The Daily Telegraph 456,999 -0.28 -3.79 20,901
The Times 437,352 -0.61 10.94 74,061
Daily Express 397,236 -1.16 -3.4
The Sunday Telegraph 364,785 0.16 0.77 24,914
Sunday Express 349,220 -0.67 -3.48
i 278,843 -3.93 1.53 68,501
Daily Star – Sunday 274,796 -3.66 1.43
Sunday People 263,011 -1.03 -12.72 7,000
Financial Times 194,152 0.31 -7.16 21,563
The Observer 188,657 3.3 -0.17
Sunday Mail 176,187 -2.1 -12.67 3,818
Daily Record 163,311 -1.15 -10.47 4,970
The Guardian 157,778 0.05 -5.5
Sunday Post 147,653 0.15 -20.54
City AM (free) 91,392 0.38 -13.52

