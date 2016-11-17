i grows print sale in October despite 10p cover price increase

The i and the Star titles were the only national newspapers to increase print sales year on year in October.

The i rose 1.5 per cent to an average daily circulation of 278,843 and the Daily Star rose 7 per cent year on year to 462,306 (helped by a 30p cover price, down from 40p in the same period a year earlier). The i managed its growth despite a 10p weekday cover price increase to 50p, compared with 40p a year ago.

The Times and Sunday Times both posted overall print circulation increases thanks to the presence of an extra 50,000 bulk give-away copies each last month, compared with October 2015. The i has kept its bulk distribution level year on year.

Click for the national newspaper website traffic figures for October.