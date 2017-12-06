All Sections


December 6, 2017

Huw Edwards and Kamal Ahmed among BBC journalists sent into schools as part of major 'fake news' education project

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
asd2

The BBC is sending some of its best paid journalists into schools to provide mentoring on fake news.

Huw Edwards, Kamal Ahmed and Amol Rajan are among those who go into around 1,000 schools and sixth forms across the UK.

A ‘Reality Check Roadshow’ will also  tour the country and local schools will be able to nominate their own ‘Reality Checker’ pupils to attend one of a dozen regional events. Some will be invited to present their own Reality Check reports on BBC School Report News Day in March 2018.

BBC head of news James Harding said: “Never has it been so important for young people to develop their critical thinking and to be news literate, and have the skills to filter out fakery from the truth, especially on their busy social media feeds.

“BBC News, as the most trusted news provider and home of Reality Check, is ideally placed to bring this project to schools and young people around the country.”

 

1 thought on “Huw Edwards and Kamal Ahmed among BBC journalists sent into schools as part of major 'fake news' education project”

  1. The BBC are a major purveyor of fake news. Lol at thinking they have any credibility or authority in determining what is truthful. They’re nothing more than a taxpayer funded leftist indoctrination and propaganda. A mouthpiece for globalists.

    BBC are FAKE NEWS.

