Huffpost UK opens applications for first reporter role outside of London 'media bubble'

Huffpost UK has opened applications for its first reporter position based outside of London, as its editor-in-chief says the news website is “doubling down” on efforts to become “truly national” in its coverage.

The Birmingham-based position, which has been advertised on a handful of media job websites, is specified as not being a local journalism role.

Instead the successful candidate will be a “key part of a national news team” and tasked with finding stories of “national importance and interest”.

The advert says Huffpost UK is “hoping to shift our centre of gravity to where our audiences actually are”.

Editor-in-chief Polly Curtis, who joined Huffpost UK last year from the Guardian, said of the new vacancy: “Huffpost is committed to listening to our diverse audience of readers and ensuring our journalism is both relevant and authentic.

“In order to achieve this, we want to build beyond the London ‘media bubble’.

“HuffPost UK is therefore seeking a talented News Reporter to join the team and report from Birmingham, Britain’s second largest city. This is not a local news reporting position, but a national reporter based outside of the capital.

“In 2018, we will be doubling down on our efforts to become a truly national news organisation, starting with this appointment in Birmingham.”

In an interview with the i paper, Curtis said Huffpost UK will be moving more journalists out of London to areas that are “massively under-reported”.

She added that the news agenda of the website would see it pursue stories in health and consumer topics that are not seen as “second class to politics”, with a view to recruiting someone covering consumer rights.

Click here to apply for the Birmingham reporter role.