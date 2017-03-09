All Sections

March 9, 2017

Huffington Post UK editor Stephen Hull leaves to join ITV News as head of digital

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Huffington Post UK editor Stephen Hull is joining ITV News as head of digital.

He will head up digital strategy across the ITV News national and regional network.

He said: “I am incredibly proud to be joining ITV News and ITN at such an exciting time for journalism.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to play a lead part at one of the world’s most important and forward-thinking news organisations.”

Before joining the Huffingont Post he was head of content at Metro.co.uk. Started is career as a reporter on the Reading Chronicle in 2000.

ITV News editor Geoff Hill said: “ITV News has continued to innovate with its digital output and with Stephen we have a proven strategic thinker who will take our digital offerings to the next level.”

 

