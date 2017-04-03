Huffington Post political editor Paul Waugh has revealed how he was the victim of a “duplicitous” media tactic when statistics he requested for a story on government cuts were given to a rival media outlet.

In a succession of tweets on Friday evening, Waugh said he met with a Labour shadow cabinet minister to discuss areas HuffPost UK wanted “to do more on” including government cuts that had “fallen off radar”.

Waugh, who has worked in the House of Commons for 19 years, said the meeting had ended cordially and an aide to the minister had agreed to ask the Commons Library for “fresh statistics on these cuts”.

“An important story looks like it is on its way. They win, we win. Job done,” he said on Twitter.

Waugh then said he received an email from the aide some days later that said there were some “quite shocking figures” from the library.

He said on Twitter: “I’m thinking, perfect, an imp, exclusive story on area of Govt policy that risks getting neglected. Good eg of Opposition in action.

“But then I read the next sentence.

“..On this basis, we thought it best to go with [a rival media organisation] on the story, who wanted it as an exclusive. Apologies for the change on this, do give me a call back if you want to discuss further.”

“My response was unprintable. Safe to say it involved the F-word.”

He added: “Never have I been so appalled at such a duplicitous, discourteous and plain counter-productive media tactic.”

The online tirade drew a number of comments from other social media users, including political journalists.

Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn said: “Feel your pain brother. Ordinary Labour members also need to know how their hard earned subs are being squandered.”

Talk Radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer said: “Bloody outrageous. Out the offending Shadow Cabinet minister!”

Freelance journalist Abi Wilkinson said: “Imo journalists publicly complaining about minor difficulties in doing their job is a Bad Look. Save it for the pub or your partner.”

In reply, to Wilkinson, Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman said: “No. We get called on Twitter on inaccuracies. Politicians should be expected to play fair or get called on it. Bet she won’t do it again.”

Today, Waugh has published a story on HuffPost UK with the headline: “Poor Families To Lose Up To £7,000 A Year Under Tory Welfare Cuts, New Figures Show.”

The piece contains a lengthy quote from Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and further down a paragraph of direct speech from shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams.

On Sunday the Guardian published a story online with the headline: “Welfare shakeup ‘will push a quarter of a million children into poverty” that included a quote from Abrahams.

Below is the full 19-tweet posting from Paul Waugh’s Twitter account:

For proof of how utterly unprofessional, time-wasting + downright shite some of Labour’s Shadow Cabinet really are, read on. (1/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

I sat down for a cuppa with a Shad Cab minister on Tues. All fine, friendly, discussed areas that HuffPost wanted to do more on. (2/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

We discuss kinds of Govt cuts that hv fallen off radar. Shad Cab aide offers to ask Commons Library for fresh stats on these cuts (3/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

Meeting ends cordially. An important story looks like it is on its way. They win, we win. Job done. (4/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

2 days later, aide gets in touch, says stats not through yet from Commons library (MPs can ask, we can't) but still aiming for Fri. (5/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

Friday arrives. I ring aide. No answer. I text. Radio silence. (6/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

An hour and 15 mins later I get an email saying sorry they missed my call. (7/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

The email then says: “When we got the library figures back this afternoon there were some quite shocking figures…” (8/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

I’m thinking, perfect, an imp, exclusive story on area of Govt policy that risks getting neglected. Good eg of Opposition in action. (9/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

But then I read the next sentence. (10/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

“..On this basis, we thought it best to go with [a rival media organisation] on the story, who wanted it as an exclusive”. (11/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

“Apologies for the change on this, do give me a call back if you want to discuss further.” (12/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

My response was unprintable. Safe to say it involved the F-word. (13/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

I’ve worked in Commons for 19 yrs (which is more than 10 yrs longer than this Shad Cab minister and a lot longer than the aide) (14/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

And never have I been so appalled at such a duplicitous, discourteous and plain counter-productive media tactic. (15/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

And I work for HuffPost. Imagine how they treat hostile newspapers, + all those readers they need to hv a hope of winning an elxn (16/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

This of course, is on top of the fact that it takes Shad Ministers 6 hours or even 24 hours to respond to Government events. (17/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

Lib Dems have a super-sharp media operation. SNP, Greens too all better than some Shad Cab ministers (with some exceptions). (18/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017

A final point: you, the taxpayer, are paying for this so-called Opposition. ‘Short money’ pays the staff wages. What a fucking waste (19/19) — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) March 31, 2017